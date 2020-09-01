Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has been awarded almost $4.5 million dollars in three grants through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund.

Two of the grants will provide 80-percent funding to Gibson Electric for the construction of a broadband infrastructure network in the Woodland Mills zone and parts of the Hornbeak zone.

The third grant will provide 80percent funding for the creation of up to 20 WiFi hotspots in the cooperative’s northwest Tennessee communities.

“We appreciate that Governor Bill Lee and our legislators have recognized the importance of broadband accessibility in our state’s rural areas and provided funding to help make this essential service available,” said Dan Rodamaker, President and CEO for Gibson Electric Membership Corporation and Gibson Connect. “During the pandemic, our consumer-members have desperately needed reliable, high-speed internet service to connect with their schools and workplaces, medical providers and places of worship,” he said.

“We encourage members to register now for Gibson Connect service,” said Gibson Electric VP of Technical Services and Gibson Connect VP of Operations, Charles Phillips. “Registrations help us plan our buildout and ensure members receive their internet, phone and TV service as soon as possible,” he said. “We will connect members’ homes and businesses as we pass them,” he says, “and registering after we’ve passed may delay connection.”