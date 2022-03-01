Gibson Electric Membership Corporation Released Ad Valorem Taxes for Obion County

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has released the ad valorem tax amount paid to Obion County.

Reports said $433,132 dollars was paid to the county, based on the assessed value of Gibson Electric infrastructure such as buildings, substations, transformers, poles, lines and fiber.

The amount collected by Obion County was a portion of the almost $1.96 million dollars paid to the eight Northwest Tennessee counties that are served.

Dan Rodamaker, the President and CEO of Gibson Electric and Gibson Connect, said the tax rate has increased due to the building of the high speed fiber network for internet, phone and TV services.