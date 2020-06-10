The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has announced a partnership to help provide needed food.

Gibson Electric has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority and CoBank, with $45,000 donated thru the months of June and July.

The funds will assist food banks that serve Gibson Electric members and communities.

Gibson Electric President and CEO Dan Rodamaker said one of the unexpected blessings of the COVID-19 pandemic has been an outpouring of goodwill.

The donations will be distributed among more than a dozen food banks, with donation amounts based on the number of Gibson Electric members in each of the areas in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.