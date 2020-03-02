The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has released tax information for their coverage area in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Gibson Electric reports showed the utility provider paid almost $1.6-million dollars in 2019 ad valorem taxes to eight Northwest Tennessee counties, along with just over $182,000 in property taxes in the four covered counties in Western Kentucky.

In the latest report, Gibson Electric showed payment of ad valorem taxes of almost $344,000 to Obion County, and almost $200,000 to Lake County.

The amount of taxes paid was based on the assessed value of Gibson Electric’s infrastructure, including buildings, substations, transformers, poles and lines in the service area.

Gibson Electric President Dan Rodamaker said the taxes help fund schools and important services such as Sheriff’s Departments, ambulance services, emergency management and fire protection.

The Utility company serves almost 39,000 members and has approximately 3,500 miles of electric lines.