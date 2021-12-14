Gibson Electric Reporting Just Over 1,000 Outages Remain from Storms

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is now reporting 26 outage locations, with 1,040 customers still without power from Friday nights storms and tornadoes.

Rita Alexander said Gibson Electric crews, along with seven other electric systems and contractors, have been working to restore power to all homes and businesses effected by the storm system.

Ms. Alexander said TVA has worked it out with Kentucky Utilities to provide power to the Clinton substation.

This development means power for some Gibson Electric members in Kentucky has now been restored.

Following the storms and tornadoes on Friday night, more than 4,000 customers lost service.