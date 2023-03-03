Gibson Electric Reporting Multiple Power Outages in Tennessee and Kentucky

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has reported today’s severe weather has caused outages for 14,525 members’ homes and businesses scattered throughout 10 of the 12 counties in Tennessee and Kentucky.

There are currently 13,140 members without power and 67 outage locations; and outages are continuing to mount.

Crews will restore service to everyone as quickly as they safely can.

If you see a downed line, please stay as far away as possible…the line may be energized and extremely dangerous.