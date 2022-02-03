Gibson Electric Reports Increase in Power Outages; CEO Issues Safety Tips for Generators

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is reporting a rising number of power outages.

Gibson Electric is now reporting 66 outage locations, affecting 2,821 homes and businesses in Crockett, Gibson, Madison and Obion County.

President and CEO, Dan Rodamaker, said the downed lines and broken poles caused by ice may make repairs time-intensive.

Rodamaker also urges all Gibson Electric members to call their local service center before installing a generator.

He asks that anyone who purchases a generator, to please have a licensed electrician to do the installation.

If installed improperly, a generator can kill the person doing the installation, and those who are working on the electric lines to restore the service.