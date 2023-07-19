Gibson Electric Updates Power Outage Situation from Tuesday Storms

Tuesday afternoon’s storms caused over 8,000 outages for the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation.

Rita Alexander said 8,300 homes and businesses were effected in Obion, Gibson, Dyer and Lake County, along with Hickman and Carlisle County in Western Kentucky.

Crews responded to numerous trouble spots following the storms, which included broken poles and downed lines.

Gibson Electric reports said just under 160 outages remained this morning, with most near and east of Clinton, along with others east of Union City, in Ridgely and east of Newbern.