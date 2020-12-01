Today is “Giving Tuesday 731” with West Tennesseans being encouraged to help support local community nonprofits.

United Way of West Tennessee spokesperson Katherine Cheshire tells Thunderbolt Radio News that fundraising this year has been a challenge.

Organizers are encouraging the 731 community to join with them in the effort to raise $300,000 dollars for local nonprofits.

Cheshire says those who give or just want to promote the event, are urged to use the hashtag “Giving Tuesday 731” on social media throughout the day.

If you’d like to support a local nonprofit, go to give-731-dot-org. Several Northwest Tennessee nonprofits are listed on the website along with their current needs and requests.