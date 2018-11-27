Today is Giving Tuesday, or #GivingTuesday on social media, a day set aside to focus on charitable donations.

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 in response to the commercialism and consumerism in the post-Thanksgiving season.

Since that time, over $6.5 million dollars has been donated to charity on Giving Tuesday.

Thunderbolt Radio and St. John’s Community Services ask that if you haven’t already donated to this year’s St. John’s Radiothon, to make a donation today on Giving Tuesday.

Not only will you be supporting St. John’s work to create more inclusive communities for all, but you’ll also help raise their visibility to people who don’t know about St. John’s.

And when you give, be sure to use #GivingTuesday on social media to let others know you made a difference.

