Gleason and South Fulton Looking for Playoff Bid

A football playoff berth is on the line tonight as Gleason travels to face South Fulton.

The Bulldogs and Red Devils both come into the season’s final regular season game with a regional record of (2-3).

South Fulton coach Eric Knott told Thunderbolt News that the game was a big for the season and his senior players.(AUDIO)

Coach Knott said to win, his defense will have to contain the Bulldogs quarterback, Kolton Crochet.(AUDIO)

Kickoff of the Gleason at South Fulton “Senior Night” game will begin at 7:00, with broadcast on Mix 101.3 WCMT starting at 6:30.