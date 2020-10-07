(by Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

The Gleason Class of 2026 held a memorial service Wednesday for Carlie Hugueley, their classmate who was killed in a car accident in May 2019.

Due to COVID-19, the previously planned recognition on the first anniversary of her death had to be postponed.

The recently placed memorial stone beside the October Glory Maple tree planted in her memory on the front lawn of Gleason School served as the site for the socially-distanced brief ceremony.

A small group of family members gathered near the tree as the seventh graders, who were in the fifth grade at the time of the fatal accident, quietly took their places forming a large circle on the lawn.

Principal Lee Lawrence welcomed the group before class president Luke Lawrence spoke for the class.

“Carlie was our class’ laughter and light, our class butterfly,” he said, noting their young friend’s love of the colorful creatures and adding, “Now she flies higher than any of us, even to Jesus.”

As Carrie Underwood’s “See You Again” played, each class member removed a butterfly bracelet and placed it within a basket that Mackenzie Taylor had positioned near the stone. Once the bracelets were collected, Taylor then presented the family with the gifts.

Assistant Principal Monica Rollins shared that when the tree was planted last spring, a bird immediately made its nest in the young branches. “I know Carlie would be delighted,” she concluded.

As a final gesture, Kirsten Camacho took the butterfly balloon that had been dancing overhead during the short presentation to the family as well.

Colt Corbin closed the student-planned service with prayer.

Before students returned to classes, Kammy Hugueley, Carlie’s mother, asked to address her daughter’s friends.

“I never got a chance to publicly thank you and the community for all you have done for us and I want to thank you now,” she said. “Carlie loved each and every one of you … you were like family.”