The City of Gleason is planning the construction of a new building for the fire department.

The city is currently accepting bids for the project at Gleason City Hall.

Bids for the project are being accepted until Thursday, August 16th at 4:00.

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the Gleason City Board is set for next Thursday, August 9th at 7:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...