Gleason amending mobile home ordinances

The Gleason City Board is working with the Gleason Planning Commission on cleaning up the city’s ordinances regarding residential areas, beginning with those regarding mobile homes in the city.

During Monday night’s City Board meeting, Planning Commission Chairman Monte Bowers presented to the Board…

Gleason City Attorney Beau Pemberton, who appeared at the meeting by phone, clarified the amendments.

The amendments to the ordinance passed 4-to-1 with Keith Radford voting against.

A public hearing on the amendments will be held at next month’s meeting prior to the second reading.