The Gleason City Board appointed a new Chief of Police in a controversial meeting Thursday night.

After a citizen presented the board with a petition of over 200 signatures of citizens and business owners in favor of long-time Assistant Police Chief David King, Alderman Jim Phelps made a motion…

The motion was seconded by Doug Johnson, however in the vote, only Phelps and Johnson voted yes, with Mayor Diane Poole, and Aldermen Bubba Dunn and Keith Radford voting no.

Dunn then made a motion to appoint outsider Paul Edelman as the new Gleason Police Chief, which passed with Mayor Poole, Dunn, and Radford voting yes, and Phelps and Johnson voting against.

Many in attendance were upset with the appointment and wanted answers from the mayor and board.

At one point during a discussion with a concerned citizen, Alderman Dunn offered his resignation…

Later, Alderman Radford explained why he did not support Assistant Chief King for the Chief position.

After a lengthy out-of-order discussion, no other business was conducted and the meeting was adjourned.

It was not announced when Paul Edelman will assume the new Chief’s position for the City of Gleason.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...