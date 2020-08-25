Friday night’s Gleason at South Fulton football game has been canceled due a positive coronavirus test on each team.

Red Devils coach Eric Knott told Thunderbolt News he was first notified that a Gleason player had tested positive for the virus, with the Bulldogs now forced to sit out for 14 days.

Later on Tuesday, coach Knott was informed that a South Fulton player had also tested positive, forcing a quarantine for both the players and coaching staff.

Coach Knott said plans now call for Gleason to play their game at South Fulton on Week 10 of the schedule.

No decision has been made on the South Fulton at Greenfield game which was scheduled for September 4th.