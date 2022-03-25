Gleason begins process of replacing fire truck

The City of Gleason is beginning the process of replacing a fire truck for the city’s fire department.

At this week’s City Board meeting, Fire Chief Mark Stafford presented the Board with the cost of the new truck, including the city’s match.

Chief Stafford explained the need for the new truck.

Mayor Charles Anderson said the funding for the match would come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money.

The Board voted unanimously to apply for the grant and match it should it be approved later this year.