Gleason Board appoints new Fire Chief, Assistant City Recorder

The Gleason City Board filled two vacant positions Monday night during its regular monthly meeting.

Mark Stafford was appointed the city’s new Fire Chief, replacing longtime Gleason Fire Chief Jerry Connell, who passed away last month. Chief Stafford announced that the Gleason Fire Department is retiring Chief Connell’s number 1301.

The Board also appointed Wynafer Stewart as the new Assistant City Recorder. She fills the position vacated by Marsha Hatley, who was named City Recorder last month.

Police Chief Paul Eddlemon says the Gleason Police Department will host an open house for the new police station on Sunday, May 23, from 2:00 until 4:00. The new police station is located across from the Bank of Gleason.

Following the City Board meeting, the Gleason Beer Board met and voted on a $500 first offense civil penalty against Little General in Gleason for selling alcohol to a minor. The violation occurred during a compliance check conducted by the Gleason Police Department and Weakley County Prevention Coalition.