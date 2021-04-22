Gleason Board gets update on police station, library

The Gleason City Board heard an update this week on the new police station and the city library.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon says work on the new police station is almost complete.

(AUDIO)

The police department has moved from Gleason City Hall to the Finch-Owen Insurance building across from the Bank of Gleason.

Meanwhile, Gleason Memorial Library Director Anna Eaton updated the board on what’s new at the library.

(AUDIO)

Miss Eaton says she’d like to do a Lego and Minecraft Club for children, as well as a Book Club, and even classes and presentations on different topics and subjects.