Gleason Board meets in regular session Monday night

The Gleason City Board will go over a light agenda Monday night when it meets in its regular monthly session.

The board will get updates from City Attorney Beau Pemberton and discuss an ordinance on an increase in city court costs.

In other business, the board will re-adopt the official zoning ordinance and zoning map for the City of Gleason.

And the decision on the city’s waste contract between Republic Services and RaeKar Consolidated is being postponed to next month’s meeting.

The Gleason City Board meets Monday night at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.