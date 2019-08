The Gleason City Board meets tonight in its August monthly meeting.

On tonight’s agenda will be an update from Charles Anderson with the Downtown Revitalization Committee, and a discussion on the City’s roadblock policy and comp time policy.

The Board will also discuss bids on a trailer for the City’s mini-excavator and discuss large trucks driving on Carlton/Carlton Terrace and Peace and Harmony Road.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.