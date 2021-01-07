UPDATE: Tonight’s meeting of the Gleason City Board has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues. The meeting has been rescheduled for next Thursday afternoon at 3:00.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight to appoint a new City Recorder while the Recorder’s Office is under investigation.

Former City Recorder Angela Hunt resigned last week after the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office began an investigation into activities under former mayor Diane Poole’s tenure.

Gleason City Attorney Beau Pemberton says the activities occurred prior to Mayor Charles Anderson the new City Board taking office last month.

The Gleason Board will appoint a new City Recorder tonight and will also discuss other business, including moving the regular meeting date from the second Thursday of the month to the third Monday of the month.