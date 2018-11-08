The Gleason City Board meets tonight to take a look at applications and resumes for the open Chief of Police position.

The Police Chief position became open following the retirement last month of long-time Gleason Police Chief Jeff Hazlewood.

The board will discuss the four resumes the city received for the position.

In other business tonight, the Gleason Board will discuss a public works vehicle that is currently out of service and vacation days accrued by employees.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at city hall.

