The Gleason City Board meets in a special-called session tonight to discuss what to do about the city’s backhoe.

Gleason Mayor Charles Anderson and Vice-Mayor Danny Browning, along with Aldermen Wade Cook, Tommy Hodges, and Keith Radford will decide whether to repair the city’s current backhoe or lease a new piece one for the city.

The Gleason Board meets tonight at 6:00 at Gleason City Hall.