The Gleason City Board meets tonight to hear the final readings of three ordinances.

The Board will hear the second and final reading of the revised ordinance on fireworks in the city, as well as a revision to the ordinance on court costs and driving school fees.

The Board will also hear the second and final reading on an e-citation, or electronic citation, ordinance.

In July, Governor Bill Lee gave 60 days for every police department in the state to review their use of force policy and duty to intervene policy.

Tonight, Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon will submit the department’s policy to the Board.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.