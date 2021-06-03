Gleason Board to discuss FY 2022 budget

The Gleason City Board meets in a special-called session tonight to discuss the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

Mayor Charles Anderson and the Board of Aldermen will hear the first reading of next year’s budget after being reviewed by city attorney Beau Pemberton.

In other business tonight, a new Zoning Committee will be named and will hold its first meeting following the budget meeting.

The new Zoning Committee will discuss rezoning a business property.

Tonight’s special-called Gleason Board meeting is at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.