August 15, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Gleason Board to…

Gleason Board to get updates on code enforcement, on-premises beer consumption

Gleason Board to get updates on code enforcement, on-premises beer consumption

The Gleason City Board will get updates on code enforcement and on-premises beer consumption during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.

City Attorney Beau Pemberton will update the Board on a proposal to allow on-premises beer consumption as as code enforcement and the sale of condemned property.

The Board will also discuss a three-percent rate increase for water, sewer, and garbage and a $5 maintenance fee.

The Gleason City Board meets at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology