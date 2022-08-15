Gleason Board to get updates on code enforcement, on-premises beer consumption

The Gleason City Board will get updates on code enforcement and on-premises beer consumption during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.

City Attorney Beau Pemberton will update the Board on a proposal to allow on-premises beer consumption as as code enforcement and the sale of condemned property.

The Board will also discuss a three-percent rate increase for water, sewer, and garbage and a $5 maintenance fee.

The Gleason City Board meets at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.