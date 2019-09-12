The Gleason City Board will hear the second reading of an ordinance about charity road blocks in the city during tonight’s monthly board meeting.

For the safety of those conducting charity road blocks, last month, the board passed the first reading of the ordinance stating road blocks may only take place at the intersection of Cedar and Main Streets and that organizations must get a permit from City Hall.

The ordinance also states individuals working the road block must wear bright green safety vests, which would be available at City Hall, if needed.

The new ordinance also states only non-profit groups may conduct road blocks and only two road blocks per month would be allowed.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon says the designated location would be safer, as road blocks in a busier intersection pose safety concerns.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.