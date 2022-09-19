Gleason Board to hear update regarding on-premise beer consumption

The Gleason City Board will get an update Monday night regarding on-premises beer consumption.

Gleason City Attorney Beau Pemberton will present the Board with an update to the city ordinance regarding on-premises beer consumption allowing restaurants or other businesses to serve beer on-site.

The Board will also hear a presentation from the Civil Air Patrol and Republic Services.

The Gleason City Board meets at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.