Gleason Board votes for water rate increase, $5 monthly maintenance fee

The Gleason City Board reluctantly voted for an increase in water rates during its monthly meeting Monday night.

The Board voted for a three-percent rate increase along with a $5-dollar monthly maintenance fee.

The vote for a rate increase was to satisfy a recommendation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Before the vote, Alderman Wade Cook gave his own recommendation to Mayor Charles Anderson and the Board.

Before the vote, Mayor Anderson clarified that it was only the water rate that would increase, even though that would be reflected in the sewer bill.

The motion passed 4-to-1 with Mayor Anderson and aldermen Tommy Hodges, Mike Bennett, and Keith Radford voting “yes” and Alderman Cook voting “no.”