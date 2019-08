The Gleason Bulldogs aren’t kicking off the season with a game tonight, but with a Preseason Block Party.

The block party begins at 6:00 at the Gleason Gazelle Grounds and is a free event with free food, free games, and free entertainment with Anna and Jon.

Bulldog fans can meet the players, coaches, and cheerleaders.

Gleason will officially kick off their football season next Friday night at Fulton County at 7:30.