The City of Gleason is celebrating its annual Tater Town Special this week, with a Block Party set for tonight.

The theme for tonight’s Block Party is “Peace, Love, and Tater Town,” celebrating the “groovy” 70s.

Tonight’s Block Party begins at 6:30 in downtown Gleason with a Chalk the Walk Contest for ages 18 and under and the Hippie Costume Contest is at 7:30.

There will be food trucks, jump houses, music, and a fireworks display after dark.

Wednesday night is Youth Bingo and Devotional with speaker Preston Frazier. That event will be held at the Gazelle Grounds and is sponsored by local churches.

Other events are scheduled for each night through Saturday night, with a community worship service Sunday morning at 11:00 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.