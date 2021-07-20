Gleason City Board appoints Assistant City Recorder, votes to hold city property

The Gleason City Board appointed a new city employee and discussed city property in a brief meeting Monday night.

The Board appointed Ashley Jones as the new Assistant City Recorder. Miss Jones is already on the job, assisting City Recorder Marsha Hatley at Gleason City Hall.

In other business, the Gleason Board voted to hold off on selling property at 714 West Street. The Board will revisit that item at a later date.

The next meeting will be August 16th at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.