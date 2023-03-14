Gleason City Board appoints Marcus Hopper new Police Chief

The Gleason City Board appointed Marcus Hopper as the city’s new Police Chief Monday night.

The Board met in a special-called meeting to appoint a new Chief of Police to replace Brian Legons, who is resigning to accept a regional sales position with Justice One, a public safety software company.

Hopper is a 10-year Marine Corps veteran and has served with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office for the past nine-and-a-half years. He also serves as a commissioner on the Weakley County Commission.

Chief Legons’ final day will be March 31st with Chief Elect Hopper beginning on March 27th.

In other business Monday night, the Board voted to increase hourly pay for part-time officers to $17 an hour.

The Gleason City Board will meet in its regular monthly session next Monday night at 7:00.