Tonight’s Gleason City Board meeting is being postponed due to COVID-19-related issues and is rescheduled for next Thursday afternoon at 3:00.

The Board was scheduled to appoint a new City Recorder while the Recorder’s Office is under investigation.

Former City Recorder Angela Hunt resigned last week after the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office began an investigation into activities under former Mayor Diane Poole’s tenure.

New Gleason Mayor Charles Anderson says that appointment and other regular business will be taken up during next week’s meeting.