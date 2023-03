The Gleason City Board meets over a light agenda Monday night in its regular March meeting.

The Board will hear updates from Mayor Charles Anderson and City Attorney Beau Pemberton and approve the second reading of a tap fee ordinance.

Prior to the City Board meeting at 7:00, the Gleason Beer Board will meet at 6:30 to approve a beer permit for Tri-Star Energy, formerly Little General.

Both meetings will be held at Gleason City Hall.