The Gleason City Board meets tonight in its regular monthly meeting.

Besides hearing reports from the city’s department heads, Mayor Diane Poole and the Board of Alderman will discuss leasing or purchasing a new mower for the Public Work Department.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon will also present a resolution to the board for a Law Enforcement Support Office program that allows law enforcement agencies to receive Department of Defense excess property.

The board will also discuss a resolution to borrow funding for patrol cars, as well as, a review of the City of Gleason’s dog ordinance.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.