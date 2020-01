The Gleason City Board meets tonight in its first meeting of 2020.

Besides hearing the monthly reports from the city’s department heads, the Gleason Board will hear an update from Charles Anderson with the Downtown Revitalization Committee.

Also on tonight’s agenda will be a resolution of the city’s Hazardous Mitigation Plan, a discussion of code violations of properties in the city, and park program and maintenance.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.