The Gleason City Board meets tonight for the first time in two months after canceling last month’s meeting due to COVID-19.

In city business tonight, the Board will hear from representatives of BAM 2 Water and Waste Water Equipment Specialist about a splash pad in the city.

The Board will also hear from Police Chief Paul Eddlemon about a new Gleason Police Department.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall with social distancing guidelines being observed.