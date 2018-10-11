The Gleason City Board meets tonight to discuss the city’s business including the retirement of Police Chief Jeff Hazlewood.

Hazlewood has served the city of Gleason for 34 years and his retirement is effective today.

The city of Gleason will be advertising to fill the Chief of Police position.

In other business tonight, the board will discuss donating two vehicles to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department to use in the School Resource Officer program.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.

