Gleason City Board passes 2022 budget with no tax increase

There will be no tax rate increase for Gleason residents next year, after the Gleason City Board unanimously approved the 2022 budget last night.

Mayor Charles Anderson says the city’s property tax rate will remain the same at $1.66 per $100 dollars assessed property.

In other business, the Board held the second vote on a state resolution changing the city ordinance on the residency requirement for the City Recorder. The City Recorder will no longer have to live in the Gleason city limits to hold the position.

Mayor Anderson also announced a Fourth of July event on Saturday, July 3rd in Downtown Gleason featuring music, a classic car cruise-in, food trucks, and fireworks.