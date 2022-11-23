Gleason City Board passes first reading of “on-premises” beer ordinance

The City of Gleason is one step closer to allowing restaurants to serve beer in the city limits after the City Board passed the first reading of an updated ordinance this week.

Before the vote, City Attorney Beau Pemberton outlined the revised ordinance.

The first reading passed unanimously 5-0 with a public hearing and the second reading to be held at next month’s meeting.

In other business, the Gleason Board voted to award a five-year waste contract to RaeKar Consolidated beginning April 1st of next year.

Gleason is currently at the end of its contract with Republic Services which will end March 31st.