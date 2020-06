The Gleason City Board will discuss the 2020-21 budget when it meets tonight for its monthly meeting.

Before the board hears the first reading of next year’s budget, they’ll have the first reading of amendment to this year’s budget.

In other business tonight, the board will hear from Administrator of Elections Alex Britt on an ordinance for property rights voting and Charles Anderson will talk about downtown revitalization.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at city hall.