The Gleason City Board meets tonight to discuss fireworks and e-citations.

The Board will hear the first reading of a revised ordinance on the use of fireworks in the city limits.

The first reading of a court cost ordinance and driving school fees and the first reading of an e-citation ordinance will also be discussed.

In other business, Charles Anderson will give an update on downtown revitalization.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.