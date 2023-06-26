Gleason City Board to discuss next year’s budget at Monday night meeting

The Gleason City Board will discuss the budget for next year at Monday night’s monthly meeting.

The Board will recess during the meeting for a public hearing on the ’23-’24 fiscal year budget before voting on the second reading of the budget.

In other business, the Board will hear from the city’s department heads and get updates from City Attorney Beau Pemberton.

Monday night’s meeting of the Gleason City Board is at 7:00 at City Hall.