Gleason City Board to discuss slum ordinance

The Gleason City Board will discuss the city’s slum ordinance in Monday night’s monthly meeting.

In other business, the Board will hear a presentation from the Planning Commission and discuss a vacancy on the Library Board.

The meeting is also the first for new alderman Mike Bennett, who takes the position formerly held by Danny Browning, who passed away last month following a battle with COVID-19.

The Gleason City Board meets Monday night at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.