Gleason City Board to nominate City Recorder tonight

The Gleason City Board meets tonight to nominate a City Recorder.

Rutherford City Recorder Donna Stricklin has been filling in as interim City Recorder after Angela Hunt resigned amid an investigation by the State Comptroller’s Office.

In other business, the Gleason Board will hear an update on grants from Northwest Tennessee Development District Grant Coordinator Tessa Kyle.

The board will also discuss the donation of land to the city.

The Gleason City Board meets tonight at 7:00 at Gleason City Hall.