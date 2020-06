A Gleason couple is facing child abuse charges involving drug exposure.

Gleason Assistant Chief Brian Legons was notified by Child Protective Services that a six-year-old child had tested positive for methamphetamine.

The child’s mother, 24-year-old Teala Grayson, and her boyfriend, 41-year-old James Wilson, also recorded high levels of meth in their hair follicle tests.

Grayson and Wilson are charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and have been released from the Weakley County Jail.