The official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Gleason Dog Park will be Friday morning at 10:00.

Last year, the cities of Gleason, Newbern, Paris, and Trenton each received a $25,000 dollar grant from Randy and Jenny Boyd with the Boyd Foundation for the construction of a dog park.

Gleason’s Dog Park is located at Huggins Park.

The dog park features drinking fountains and benches with the dog park sporting the Gleason school colors of orange and black.