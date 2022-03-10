Gleason faces McKenzie in Class 1A semifinals Friday

The Gleason Lady Bulldogs will face neighboring McKenzie Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class 1A Girls State Tournament.

Gleason advances to the next round after defeating Clay County 55-39 in Thursday’s quarterfinal game.

Alayna Anderson and Carrington Lifsey each had 16 points for Gleason.

After the game, Coach Sean Stephenson said…

(AUDIO)

McKenzie defeated North Greene Thursday afternoon 58-44.

Gleason and McKenzie square off at 6:00 Friday night following the Dresden and Wayne County semifinal game at 4:30.

Both games are on MIX 101.3 beginning at 3:30.